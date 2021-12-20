Take the stress out of major late-year purchases

By Matt Reese

It does not take long to do the big picture math — good yields and strong prices made 2021 a solid financial year for many Ohio farms. Plentiful land sales and farm auctions offer options for farmers to spend their money in 2021, but the more detailed math regarding those major purchase decisions can get quite a bit trickier.

Melanie Strait-Bok, regional vice president of ag lending for Farm Credit Mid-America, strongly encourages thoughtful consideration with ag lenders before making hasty year-end decisions impacting a farm operation for many years to come.

“I know this is not everyone’s favorite thing, but it is incredibly impactful to operations when we can compare balance sheets to tax returns and understand what is really happening,” Strait-Bok said. “The first thing we want to see from a farmer at year-end is updated inventory levels. We need to really dig into that balance sheet and say, ‘OK what changed from this time last year that we need to account for and make updates to the balance sheet.’… Continue reading