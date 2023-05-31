Tall tales, taller corn

Remember Paul Bunyan, the giant lumberjack, and his massive sidekick, Babe the Blue Ox? You younger readers may have to Google them. Anyway, Paul and Babe were bigger than life in American and Canadian folklore.

As I reminisce reading years ago about Paul’s exploits, I ponder — now as a vet who has provided nutritional advice to cattle and swine producers — what kind of nutritional program would be required for an ox of Babe’s legendary mass?

I recently discovered that the answer could lie in the town of Totontepec in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. I’ve never visited there, though I’ve been in Mexico numerous times.

If there's any place on earth that could satisfy Babe's outsized nutritional demands, it's got to be Totontepec. There they have a variety of corn that the locals call olotón. It's been grown in the mountainous Totontepec region for a couple thousand years.