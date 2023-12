Adam Byrne, FMC technical service manager for Ohio, Michigan, and eastern Indiana, joins Ohio Ag Net to look back at this year’s growing season and discuss what farmers need to be on the lookout for in 2024.

“Don’t panic,” said Byrne. “Tar Spot’s here, it’s part of our system, and it’s going to restructure and redefine how we look at foliar fungicide applications.”… Continue reading