Targeted conservation programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a national investment of $330 million in 85 locally driven, public-private partnerships to address climate change, improve the nation’s water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat and protect agricultural viability, including three projects in Ohio: The Rocky Fork Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), the H2Ohio Expansion RCPP, and the Tri-State Western Lake Erie Basin Collaboration RCPP.

Producers are encouraged to apply for RCPP project funding at their local NRCS office. Applications are taken on a continuous basis, however, interested parties are encouraged to contact their local NRCS service center prior to the January 14, 2022 signup deadline for fiscal year 2022 funding.

RCPP is a voluntary conservation program which helps producers make conservation work for them. NRCS provides agricultural producers with financial resources and one-on-one help to plan and implement improvements, or what NRCS calls conservation practices.

Producers must meet project eligibility requirements, including location:

Rocky Fork RCPP: Highland Soil and Water Conservation District and five local state and federal partners are working with producers and landowners to protect water quality, reduce soil erosion, and provide habitat for at-risk species in the Rocky Fork Watershed.… Continue reading