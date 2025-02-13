Tariffs being watched closely by agriculture

By Joel Penhorwood and Matt Reese

In early February president Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs took effect: 10% for China, with Mexico and Canada seeing 25% tariffs. The negotiations seemingly change by the day.

At press time, many questions remained specifically on what products could be impacted and exactly how the affected countries will respond. One area likely impacted is the fertilizer industry. Josh Linville is vice president of fertilizer at StoneX. He said tariffs could interrupt many of the fertilizer products flowing between the U.S. and Canada.

“When we look at urea, there is a tremendous amount of urea that flows from the U.S. into Canada in the eastern half of the country. In the western half of the country, Canada sends a lot of urea into the Pacific Northwest/California region, so there’s a shared flow there. There’s a lot of anhydrous that comes from Canada down into the U.S. We’re highly reliant on that,” Linville said.… Continue reading