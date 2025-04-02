Tariffs, eggs and outlook

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

For months I have been trying to find Belle-View pickles. They have a sweet chip which pairs splendidly with ham salad. No luck in my local stores. I even braved the throngs at Walmart. Growing frustration increased. I asked friends if they were familiar with that brand. One friend offered this suggestion, “Just go back where you found them.” My reply, “I found them in my refrigerator and didn’t buy them.” Last month, my sister-in-law, Karen, greeted me with a huge surprise, handing me two jars of the missing pickles. Success at last. My hunt for pickles was likely comparable to your hunt this upcoming spring planting for parts you know you have on somewhere, but can you find them when needed?

Ever see a dog chase his tail? No matter how hard he tries, there is great difficulty in catching and keeping ahold of his tail.… Continue reading