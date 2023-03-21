Team Soy highlighted at Commodity Classic

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

While many Commodity Classic discussions revolved around green energy, Crawford County farmer Steve Reinhard spent much of the event wearing green (well ahead of St. Patrick’s Day) to highlight the unity of Team Soy. Reinhard serves as the vice chair of the United Soybean Board (USB).

“The theme this year for our booth was Team Soy. Not only are we expressing what we do here at USB and all of our farmer members that lead the board, we also have our team of other cooperators that we work with within that soy family. We have the American Soybean Association right beside us. We have Clean Fuels America, which is right across the aisle way and we do a lot of biofuel stuff with them. Then we also have the U.S. Soy Export Council and they do all of our foreign market development and then we have the United States Egg and Poultry Association and the U.S.… Continue reading