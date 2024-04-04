Technology and transition in agriculture

In 1828 Nicholas Heil came to America with the desire to farm. To fulfil his dream, he had to spend 7 years after arriving, working as an indentured servant to pay for his trip and get a start. In1839 Nicholas finally achieved his goal of being able to farm in America. Nicholas’s experience and example has inspired subsequent generations of the Heil family.

Six generations later, Austin Heil and his father Ashley now farm the same ground in Hardin County that Nicholas first farmed in 1839. The Heil's farm just over 400 acres of soybeans, corn, and hay as well as doing some custom planting and harvest. "Our soil types are very variable. We have fields that go from heavy clay to loam to sand all in the same field from one end to the other. When it comes to watersheds, some of our farms flow south, eventually to the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.