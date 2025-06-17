Telling the story for farmers when it is time to be in the field (Part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Every farmer has a unique story to share. U.S. soybean farmers also have many things in common worth sharing. While soybean farmers were busy planting this spring, the United Soybean Board conducted a media tour to share the good things happening with soybeans. Philip Good, a farmer from Macon, Mississippi, serves as Chairman of the United Soybean Board and recently participated in the media tour on behalf of soybean farmers.

The economy is front and center on almost every nightly television newscast. Soybeans have an economic story to tell as well.

“The U.S. soybean industry has a $120 billion impact on the U.S. economy,” Good said. “It is our job to both feed and fuel the world. Part of that is in the domestic markets. I am really proud of the soy checkoff successes, and there are several to highlight.… Continue reading