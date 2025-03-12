Tessenderlo Kerley talks sulfur solutions and their growing Ohio presence

As planting season ramps up, nutrient efficiency is top of mind. Tessenderlo Kerley is stepping up with expanded operations in Ohio and innovative sulfur-based fertilizers that protect nitrogen investments.

In this interview, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood chats with Dr. Zach Ogles, manager of agronomy, about their new production facility in Defiance, how sulfur plays a key role in crop nutrition, and how their products help reduce nitrogen loss—boosting both yields and profitability.… Continue reading