Thankful for stuffing

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

The sun is shining and warming the last days of fall. It is hard to imagine Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Imagine there are supply chain issues and you are only able to choose one side dish shipped to you for your holiday meal. What would it be? Three of the four adulting Detwiler children responded in a resounding cheer with: STUFFING!

My husband Paul recently told me he thinks “most stuffing I’ve ever had has been like a brick.” You can imagine the surprise on my face when I countered with “I have been making stuffing for you for over 30 years and I HAVE NEVER MADE A BRICK!” Backpedaling madly, hoping to avoid the doghouse with Tuck, he mumbled “Uhhhhh, I mean like at potlucks or the Detwiler Thanksgiving.” It was funny thinking about those days when 13 of his aunts, uncles and families gathered in a local church feeding close to 100 peeps.… Continue reading