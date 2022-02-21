The 2022 Ohio State Fair is on!

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced that the 2022 Ohio State Fair will run from July 27 to August 7.

“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Governor DeWine. “Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”

This year’s 167th Ohio State Fair is possible thanks to the hard work of thousands of staff members, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders, and sponsors. At this time, the Ohio State Fair staff are actively working on enhancements that will make this year’s Ohio State Fair safe, fun, and memorable.… Continue reading