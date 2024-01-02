The 2023 eFields Report is available now

By Elizabeth Hawkins and John Fulton

The 2023 eFields report is available. Each year, Ohio State University Extension partners with Ohio farmers to bring local research results to you through the eFields program. These results are summarized and published by the OSU Digital Ag Team in the eFields Report. The 2023 eFields Research Report highlights 184 on-farm, field-scale trials conducted in 47 Ohio counties. Research topics for the 2023 report includes nutrient management, precision crop management, cover crops, technology and forages. Other information about crop production budgets, planting progress, farm safety, and farm business analysis are also included.

The 2023 report is now available in both a print and e-version. To receive a printed copy, contact your local OSU Extension office or email [email protected]. The e-version can be viewed and downloaded at go.osu.edu/eFields with the online version readable using a smartphone or tablet device.

We would like to sincerely thank all our 2023 collaborating farms and industry partners.