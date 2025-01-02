The 2024 Year in Review for Soybean Diseases

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The first Ohio Field Leader Podcast for 2025 features Dusty visiting with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist. Dusty and Horacio take a look back at the 2024 growing season and the stress factors that impacted soybean production from a disease pressure standpoint and things we can take away from it as we look ahead to the 2025 crop year.

… Continue reading