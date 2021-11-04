The advent of automation

By Matt Reese

This fall, Dale Minyo was in the cab of a tractor pulling a grain cart, but he was not driving. No one was.

Minyo was at a Raven OMNiDRIVE autonomous grain cart system field demonstration outside of Minster with Precision Agri Services, Inc. Paul Bruns, sales specialist for Raven, gave an overview of the scenario leading up to the development of the system.

"Raven acquired two companies back in 2019 that started to build the pathway toward autonomy. The acquisitions of Smart Ag and DOT Technology Corporation have started to pave the way to bridge that labor gap and move faster into autonomy. Realistically what we are trying to do is solve the labor constraints we've got. It doesn't matter where I have been throughout the country, good help is getting harder and harder all the time to find on the farm. We are trying to find the best way to reallocate the resources and people we have to let technology handle some of the more mundane tasks and let the individual do a more highly valued skill that may take some customization," Bruns said.