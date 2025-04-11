By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

It has been said that sometimes you are good, sometimes you are lucky, and sometimes you’re a little of both. The advent of SoyFoam™ TF-1122 was a little of both. In a slightly humorous string of events, along with a measure of intentionality, this new product has the chance to protect the lives of thousands of firefighters across the country and around the world.

“Three years ago, when we started into this endeavor, the only thing we knew about firefighting was that the fire trucks were red and shiny and made a lot of noise when they came down the road,” said Alan Snipes, CEO of Cross Plains Solutions, the manufacturer of SoyFoam ™. “We were approached by the United Soybean Board to work with excess soy flour and meal that was available through soybean crush plants and see if we could develop a soy-based firefighting foam.”… Continue reading