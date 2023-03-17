The Andersons to expand dry fertilizer distribution in Lordstown

The Andersons, Inc., a leading provider of plant nutrients, is pleased to announce the expansion of the Lordstown, Ohio, wholesale fertilizer distribution terminal. The expansion project will include a new 10,000-ton storage building, increasing dry bulk storage by nearly 65%. The project also features enhancements to the receiving system and loadout automation process.

“The Lordstown facility is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. This investment further supports The Andersons commitment to growing with our customers in the northeast Ohio market. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have, supplying key nutrients for agricultural production when and where it matters most, positioning the Lordstown facility to serve the market for the next 25 years,” said Andy Spahr, vice president wholesale for The Andersons.

According to Operations Manager Josh Kurth, the dry bulk storage capacity will increase from 15,500 to 25,500 tons. The new receiving system will improve unloading capacity from 300 to 500 tons per hour, allowing The Andersons to resupply the warehouse much quicker during periods of high demand.