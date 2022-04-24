The animal rights elephant in the room

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

Once upon a time, nearly two decades ago, a puppy was dumped on our farm.

Kent named him Barney, and he was a wonderful creature. With one exception. He had some hunting genes in his DNA which caused him to lose all sense of reason when his scent hound genetics took over. We had a difficult time keeping him safe. He was hit on the road during a snow storm one wintry morning.

We were sad and experienced the unbearable silence when a beloved pet has gone. A few weeks after the accident, Kent went to K&L in Fort Recovery, for their annual March Chopper School. I went to a nearby humane society and brought home the perfect companion for Kent (never mind the plan was to find the ultimate dog for me). Chopper was part Blue Heeler and part Labrador Retriever and completely adorable. For over 10 years, he spent every waking moment he could by Kent’s side.… Continue reading