By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

At the 2022 Ohio No-Till Conference, Dr. Warren Dick, retired soil scientist at The Ohio State University, discussed the benefits of gypsum and how it may play a key role in water quality issues when properly applied to soils. Gypsum can help capture phosphorus and prevent it from leaving the field. Gypsum is a soft mineral composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate. The word gypsum is derived from a Greek word meaning “chalk” or “plaster”. Gypsum is moderately water-soluble. Gypsum can be mined or synthetically sourced.

Several possible sources of gypsum for agricultural use are currently available in the United States. These include mined gypsum from geologic deposits, phosphogypsum from wet-acid production of phosphoric acid from rock phosphate, recycled casting gypsum from various manufacturing processes, recycled wallboard gypsum, and flue gas desulfurization (FGD) gypsum from power plants.