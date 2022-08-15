The best things can’t be found online

By Matt Reese

Those working in the auction trailer for Harley and Hal Jackson Auctioneers are getting used to the question at sales.

Auctioneer Harley Jackson selling toy tractors.

“Is that the auctioneer out there parking the cars?”

The answer: “Yup, he likes to introduce himself and shake your hand as you’re walking into the sale. He enjoys doing that.”

In today’s virtual age, society has realized many benefits of doing business online, though many parts of life — and some would argue some of the very best parts — can be lost online.

“I’m an old-style auctioneer. I’ve been in the business for 32 years, so the in-person live auctions are kind of special to me, because that’s what I grew up with. I like to shake hands with the people that are coming to the sales. I like to be able to thank them. It’s just about being personable.… Continue reading