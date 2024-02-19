The business of relationships

By Terri Moore, vice president of communications at the American Farm Bureau Federation

Farming is a beautiful way of life for many families…it’s also a business. An often-quoted phrase is an important one in agriculture: the business of business is relationships. It’s the theme of a growing conversation between farmers and those downstream in the supply chain. And that’s something to celebrate. Why? Because it can make the difference between untenable mandates and collaborative progress.

As an example, we hosted a conversation at our convention at the end of January with Hans Specht, manager of global agriculture for Kraft Heinz, and Mallory Flanders, regional sustainability specialist for Cargill. It started by acknowledging that communication up and down the food supply chain hasn’t always been great, and there is shared responsibility for that. On the bright side, we heard how attitudes are evolving and relationships are strengthening within the food supply chain. … Continue reading