The case for $10 (or $5) corn

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week:

July corn is up 3 centsDecember corn is down around 10 centsNovember beans are up 3 centsJuly wheat is down about 30 cents

The corn market seems to be running scared, probably because there are reasons it can go to $10 this summer and also reasons it could be at $5 by fall.

The case for $10 corn

Ukraine

Ukrainian farmers will likely get a lot of their crop planted this season; however, it is uncertain where they will be able to sell it. The Russian army destroyed a railroad bridge heading to Poland, and it is possible more rail lines heading out of Ukraine could be destroyed if the war continues. If this happens, it will take a lot of time for them to be replaced. Plus, there are no Black Sea ports open under Ukrainian government control. Until these ports are operational again, any grain stored in Ukraine won’t be able to find a buyer, including next year’s crop.… Continue reading