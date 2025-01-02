The changing seasons

By Heather Lang, a family farmer in North Dakota with local, state and national Farm Bureau leadership experience

As an outdoor enthusiast with a degree in horticulture, I am sad to admit that I’m not one of those plant ladies whose homes look like magazine covers, adorned with vibrant, flourishing plants. Over the years, I’ve had plants here and there, but never for extended periods. However, this time feels different.

Last holiday season, I received a stunning, full, red Poinsettia as a gift. Initially, I made it a point to water it regularly and provide it with ample light. With my horticulture background and experience caring for Poinsettias in a greenhouse, I know what they need. Yet, the plant has been moved around my kitchen and living room, often neglected in a corner without direct sunlight for weeks at a time. I water it weekly, but that’s about all the attention I can manage during those busy periods.… Continue reading