The Chef’s Garden making a name for itself in the culinary world

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

The story of The Chefs Garden is one of resiliency. Bob Jones Sr. operated his farm with sons, Lee and Bob Jr. until the farm crisis of the 80s reared its ugly head. In 1983, as interest rates soared to 21%, a hail storm hit the Huron farm and devastated the crop. It was the tipping point that led to the fall of the farm.

“At 19 years old, I stood shoulder to shoulder with my family and watched 25 years of really hard work and blood and sweat be auctioned off,” Farmer Lee Jones said. “All of our neighbors and competitors were there and all of those that came to relish in our failure were there.”

While they didn't know it yet, that awful day set the tone and trajectory for the future of the Jones family. Returning to agriculture was a no-brainer for the late Bob Sr.