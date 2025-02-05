The continued spread of SCN in Ohio and across the nation (Part 1)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

It is known as the invisible yield robber. Soybean Cyst Nematode is a leading cause of lower yields in soybean fields across the country with no noticeable symptoms above ground on the plant. In a recent news release from the SCN Coalition, SCN has been identified in over 30 additional counties across the country. That is in addition to the counties where it was previously detected in fields. That includes two additional counties in Ohio.

Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora is an OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist. Dr. Lopez-Nicora has been working aggressively to help farmers identify fields with SCN populations and develop strategies to manage their presence of the pest and lower those populations. “The SCN Coalition report is published systematically every three years. Dr. Greg Tylka, a nematologist from Iowa State University, spearheaded the report that encompassed 2020-2023,” said Lopez-Nicora.… Continue reading