The continued spread of SCN in Ohio and across the nation (Part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The recent report by the SCN Coalition documenting SCN’s continued spread across the country helps to raise awareness and also document the locations of the spread. “The fact that we can detect the pathogen means that the population is increasing to allow us to detect it,” said Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist. “When we do detect the pathogen at a very low level, that is great because we can work to keep it that way. The fact that we are reporting SCN for the first time in those two counties and at very low levels can give us an indication that they may have been very recent introductions. Now we need to manage the pathogen in that area. SCN management strategies include rotating to a non-host crop, which is corn and wheat in this case.… Continue reading