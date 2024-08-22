The drought of ’24 worsens in southern Ohio

The most recent Aug. 20 update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows significantly expanded D3 extreme drought in southern and eastern Ohio, the worst since 2012. The first Ohio D3 showed up in the Drought Monitor last week on the eastern edge of Meigs County. This week the D3 area of Ohio expanded dramatically with the continued absence of rain.

Leading up to this, it has been a warm, generally dry summer statewide, according to Aaron Wilson, an Atmospheric Scientist at The Ohio State University holding a joint appointment as a Research Scientist at the Byrd Polar & Climate Research Center (BPCRC) and OSU Extension. He said July of 2024 was the 40th warmest and 21st driest July on record (1895-2024) according to NOAA.

"Though the weather pattern has brought rounds of showers and storms to the region, this much needed rainfall had dodged most of the southeastern counties.