The farm bill protects everyone

By Glenn Brunkow, farmer and rancher and Farm Bureau leader in Kansas

This has been a tough year, there is no way around it. Rain did not come at the right times and our crops reflect that. When you couple that with declining crop prices, rising interest rates and the increasing cost of inputs, things sure are tough on the farm. Without crop insurance, this year would have been disastrous. For many of us the same could have been said for several of the past years. Crop insurance is truly our safety net in agriculture.

That is why protecting crop insurance and other risk management tools is so important in the upcoming farm bill. Agriculture and food security are paramount to the future of our nation. A hungry nation is not a secure nation, and American farmers and ranchers have done their part in providing food security. Crop insurance is vital to the future of agriculture in the United States as it provides a bridge over troubled waters for ag producers.