The Fifty-Year Club Celebration at the Ohio State Fair

This year’s event will be held at the Rhodes Center auditorium at the Ohio State Fair on Monday July 29 with a 9:30 a.m. registration and 10 a.m. start time.

The 2024 Program will feature the “New Footprint of the Ohio State Fair” and it’s time frame for completion. The 2024 Giant Step Recipient is Governor Mike DeWine and the event will include remarks from the Governor along with entertainment from the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Band and All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir. The 83rd Fifty Year Club Celebration also includes an informative and brief business meeting, presentation of the Giant Step Award, refreshments, and door prizes.

The Fifty-Year Club of the Ohio State Fair is an organization that holds an annual celebration during the Ohio State Fair. The objective of the group is to support, improve, and promote the Ohio State Fair and develop fellowship among the members. There is no membership fee and attendance at the annual celebration is open to any person who has attended an Ohio State Fair 50 or more years ago (1974).