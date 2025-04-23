The first Cab Cam of 2025: Planting corn with David Phelps of Phelps Farms

The first Cab Cam of 2025 takes Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to Champaign County where a combination of several days of good weather and good ground have allowed Phelps Farms to get several hundred acres under their planters already this year. David Phelps joins us from the cab on April 22 where we talk the unique ground in his part of western Ohio, irrigation, and much more.

The 2025 Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc. More information at www.precisionagriservices.com.