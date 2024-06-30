The floundering farm bill

By Matt Reese

In terms of (very) long awaited progress toward a finalized new farm bill, there have been a few early summer bright spots.

“After a long impasse, there has finally been some movement to reauthorize the farm bill. The House Committee on Agriculture recently passed the Farm, Food, and National Security Act by a vote of 33-21,” said Brooke Appleton, vice president of public policy at the National Corn Growers Association. “But now, thanks to the hard work of House Agriculture Committee Chairman G.T. Thompson (R-Penn.), as well as committee members from both parties, we have moved into a different stage in the legislative process, though there is still much work to be done.”

Appleton said NCGA is pleased with several amendments, including one from Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) on sustainable aviation fuel that was adopted by the committee. There are hopes Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, will soon outline the Senate Republican farm bill framework for negotiations with Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich), Appleton said.… Continue reading