The future of animal ag coming to OSU Waterman Dairy

The Waterman Agricultural and Natural Resources Laboratory in Columbus will soon be home to The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) new state-of-the-art dairy facility, replacing the outdated 1972 structure demolished in March.

“We’re making exciting progress,” Graham Cochran, CFAES associate dean for operations, said. “Construction will start soon with an anticipated completion in spring 2025. The project will bring a modern small-scale, fully autonomous dairy to the CFAES Columbus campus, supporting our work for years to come.”

The new dairy, located on the site of the previous dairy at Waterman as part of the 261-acre lab, will be equipped with leading-edge technology from Lely North America.

“The three components that will showcase modern animal agricultural technology include a robotic milking system, feeding robot and automated feed kitchen, and manure management robots,” said John Lemmermen, long-time manager of the dairy herd.

This technology will greatly enhance cow comfort, as well as the learning, research, and outreach impact of the dairy and will support the Jersey herd, which was temporarily relocated to the CFAES Wooster campus in preparation for the new dairy.