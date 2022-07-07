The heat is on for Ohio soybeans

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

With near record-breaking hot temperatures all across the mid-west, questions are being asked about the potential impact on the soybean crop. In many areas of Ohio, the soybean crop was stressed early on by the cold weather and concerns of imbibitional chilling. More recently it has been stressed by too much water. Now concern comes in the form of hot and dry weather.

Stressed Seedling Soybeans

Alex Lindsey, Assistant Professor, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science is a plant physiologist. “From what I have read, soybean roots do enjoy warmer temperatures as long as they aren’t excessive to encourage growth and nodulation,” said Lindsey. “One paper tested temps up to 25C (77F) and saw optimal growth/nodulation, and another saw good nodulation at 28C (82F). I have also seen the range of 25-30C for optimum activity (77-86F).… Continue reading