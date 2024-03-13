The highs and lows of California

By Don “Doc” Sanders

Early in my career, I attended several veterinary conferences in California.

During those these conferences, I was given the opportunity to visit dairies that were on the cutting edge of the industry. They appeared visionary in terms of production, size, but especially visionary to this down-home farm boy that went off to become a veterinarian.

At that time, when Dr. Judy’s and my veterinary practice was growing, the herds we worked with ranged from 50 to 125 cows. In comparison, typical California herds ranged contained 500 to 1,500 cows. Today, they are often over 5,000 cow herds.

The genetics being bred into California cows at that time impressed me. But a few years later, I observed that some of the resulting traits being bred into those cows shortened their productive lives. For instance, California dairymen recognized after several years, it was those cows with the wide hips and level toplines that these anatomical traits delayed these cows' return to fertility after calving.