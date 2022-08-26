The importance of a farm employee safety manual

By Aaron Bickle, CEO, Bickle Farm Solutions

Safety is a topic every farmer can get behind.

As your most critical resource, employees need to be safeguarded through training, provision of appropriate work surroundings and procedures that foster protection of health and safety. Like most farmers, you want to do everything possible to prevent workplace accidents because you value your employees not only as employees, but also as human beings critical to the success of their families, the local community, and your operation.

But, if you're like most farmers or other small businesses it's hard to put safety on paper, it's hard to know exactly where to start, and it's hard to find the time. That's why we recommend contacting your farm risk advisor or your farm insurance agent to help develop a manual that is specific to your operation. Your operation does things your way, which could be different than the farm your newest employee came from.