The importance of definition

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

I love to read legal thrillers and watch courtroom dramas. These are wonderful forms of entertainment, but have little or nothing to do with the real world. I just read a case out of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Iowa that demonstrates what lawyers spend most of their time articulating and arguing about: definitions.

In the Iowa case, In Re DLB II, it all started when Doug Bell formed a limited liability company for the purpose of protecting his real estate from a tax lien. He was the sole owner and member of DLB, II, LLC. The land and buildings at 3590 Heather Lane, near Thornton, Iowa, was the real estate protected by the LLC. Property inside an LLC is more difficult for the taxing authority to attach and sell for the amount due.

Then, Doug Bell went to Moana Management, LLC and got a loan for DLB II for a business that purchased, restored and sold used farm equipment.