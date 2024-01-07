The Ins & Outs of Washington in 2023

By Brooke S. Appleton, vice president of public policy at the National Corn Growers Association

The last year has flown by, but a lot has happened over the year. As we get started with 2024, it is important to take time to reflect on the changes we’ve seen in the nation’s capital city during 2023. And that leads us to our annual Ins & Outs list, our fun but also serious list of what is en vogue and what’s passé. With no further ado, here is the list…

Ins

The House of Thin Margins

As I write this column, the House has 221 Republicans and 213 Democrats. One vacancy was recently created when former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was ousted after an ignominious and short tenure in the lower chamber. The small margins have pitted the agendas of more moderate Republicans against those of members of the conservative Freedom Caucus. The intensity of the fractured House reached fever pitch in October when then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)… Continue reading