The journey from moldboard to Outstanding No-Till Farmer

By Matt Reese

The switch from potatoes and dairy production on Ted Logan’s Morrow County farm to no-till and cover crops has been a radical change — especially for the clay loam soil on the gently rolling fields.

"Up until about 15 years ago, we milked cows and were a commercial potato operation. Potatoes require moldboard plowing every 3 years. Then we switched to basically no-till corn and soybeans for the labor savings and got out of the potato and dairy operation," Logan said. "Since then, the soil has completely changed. When you till it frequently like we used to do, the soil just gets very hard. The organic matter levels were down to 1% or lower and it was just very difficult to have any kind of mellowness to the soil. Organic matter is up to 3.5% to 4% now. I feel that can tide you over in the dry times and the soil is so — resilient — is the best word I can use."