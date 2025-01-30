The life of a Japanese TV star (Part 2)

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Last month I shared a crazy story with you. A story that is hard for most to believe, right? The organ stealing and Shelly-napping continued circulating the rumor mill as we waited for our tickets to arrive. At last, on the evening of Aug. 4 our tickets arrived by email for our journey to Japan on Aug. 6! Japan here we come! I remember it still feeling unreal until boarding was announced for our 11-hour flight from Denver to Japan. I whispered to Paul still unsure of what was to come, "I think we are about to have the adventure of a lifetime." As we disembarked in Tokyo, I messaged with the film crew, and we were instructed to gear up in our edamame strong man T-shirts and come out guns a blazing as we came through the arrival lobby. We were tired and grungy but it was show-time!