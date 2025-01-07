The life of a Japanese TV star

By Shelly Detwiler, a berry farmer and dietician

Question of the day. What would you do if you got a direct message on Instagram, and it said, “Would you like to be on a Japanese TV show?”

A. Delete it

B. Ignore it

C. Sure! I’d love to be on a Japanese TV show!

Chances are most people would overwhelmingly choose A or B. What is your immediate thought? This is a scam? Fake news?

Last February I read the first line of this exact message and my first thought was this was a scam, but I ultimately said, "What the heck? Yeah!" and I chose C! I mean who would not want to be on a Japanese TV show? My "Sure" reply initiated a series of events and ended with an incredible journey about edamame, Japan, and the Japanese people. Believe it or not, I have got a story to share with you.