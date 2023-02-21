The life of Paul Hall to be celebrated Feb. 25

Paul Edward Hall II of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Paul was born to Paul and Margie Hall, on July 7, 1957, in Foster, Kentucky.

Paul was involved with Kentucky 4-H and went on to serve as President of Kentucky 4-H Teen Council and attend the University of Kentucky. After graduating, Paul married his sweetheart, Jill Conrad Hall, and went to work for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation for 10 years. In 1988, he opened an insurance agency with Nationwide Insurance in Mount Orab, Ohio with one employee. While receiving numerous awards over the years, the business now includes seven offices and nearly 40 employees. His faith in Jesus led him to a love of serving others. This gave him a passion for giving back to his community, especially the youth. He was involved in Kentucky 4-H Foundation (Chair), Brown County Republican Party (Chair), Brown County Board of Elections, Georgetown Church of Christ (Deacon), Brown County Jail Task Force (Chair), Southern State Community College (Chair), Brown County Junior Fair, Hospice of Hope Board and helped lead the Georgetown Church of Christ “God is Able” Campaign.… Continue reading