The manure balancing act

By Matt Reese

The investment is high, fickle weather determines the schedule and well, sometimes, the job just stinks, but Zach Parker, owner of Zippy’s Manure Service, enjoys finding the right balance with manure application and fulfilling a critical role in Ohio agriculture.

Parker provides a way for farmers in north-central Ohio to maximize manure’s benefits and minimize the challenges. Too much manure results in environmental issues and the loss of valuable nutrients; too little does not meet crop needs and is inefficient. Parker operates in a carefully balanced middle ground.

"I started my business back in 2017 and I do custom manure hauling. I'm based in Crawford County and my furthest client is about 32 miles away," Parker said. "I do a number of hog facilities and a couple of dairies where we haul the manure from the barns to farmer's fields. We apply the manure however they want it done.