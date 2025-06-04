The Manure Expo: Where manure means business

The North American Manure Expo was created to showcase research, innovation and solutions found within manure management. The event brings manure haulers, applicators, brokers, nutrient management specialists, researchers, producers, manufacturers, custom operators and extension personnel together for two days of learning, networking and valuation of new technology, research, equipment and opportunities.

The first Manure Expo was held in August 2001 with the goal of bringing three core attractions into one event––an industry trade show, live demonstrations and education. After years of ownership by the Professional Nutrient Applicators Association of Wisconsin (PNAAW) and University of Wisconsin Extension Nutrient Management Team, a non-profit organization named the North American Manure Expo (NAME) was formalized in 2013.

Today, the NAME board includes representatives from PNAAW, a secondary state hauler, industry company representatives, various national level extension professional, and an executive from Annex Business Media. Annex publishes Manure Manager magazine and has been the official Show Manager and Event Services Vendor for the Manure Expo since 2013.