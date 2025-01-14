By Anna Moeller, 2024-2025 Ohio FFA State President

Beginnings and endings are hard, but the middle is what makes it all worthwhile. This is something my mom has permanently ingrained in my heart since I was a little girl, and I can’t help but reflect on its meaning as the year 2024 comes to a close. Especially because 2024 was such an impactful and memorable 365 days for all 29,494 Ohio FFA members.

Endless successes were celebrated at the 97th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis during the last week of October. For starters, we had Ohio FFA members, agricultural educators, state staff, and supporters participating in nearly 100 different competition areas, ranging from Agriscience Fair to Proficiency Finalists, Career Development Events, Star Chapters, and more.

Additionally, Ohio had 529 American Degree recipients this year, making Ohio FFA the second highest awarded state in the country for the most prestigious recognition National FFA can offer.… Continue reading