The Next Steps in SCN Management

By Laura Temple, The SCN Coalition

Many university extension programs offer soil testing for soybean cyst nematodes, or SCN, so that soybean farmers understand the potential threat buried in specific fields. However, Horacio Lopez-Nicora, assistant professor of soybean pathology and nematology at Ohio State University, has begun digging much deeper into soil samples submitted in Ohio.

“While we know SCN hurts soybean yields, we would like to understand more about how their populations change,” he says. “At the same time, a wide variety of other nematodes — both parasitic and free-living — reside alongside SCN in our soils. We want to learn more about those species, as well.”

Farmers throughout the state receive bags and instructions on how to collect soil samples during winter meetings, thanks to support from the Ohio Soybean Council. Lopez-Nicora says his team asks them to take soil samples both at planting and at harvest in both soybean and corn fields, along with yield estimates.… Continue reading