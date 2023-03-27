The North Central Soybean Research Program update

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

The North Central Soybean Research Program was formed in 1992, shortly after the soybean check-off went national and became a mandatory check-off. It was understood that soybean production challenges and research does not stop at state boundaries, and there was a great opportunity to pool resources and pool expertise.

Ed Anderson has experience in multiple arenas of the soybean industry. For the past 10 years, he has served as Sr. Director of Research at the Iowa Soybean Association and also worked as the Executive Director of the North Central Soybean Research Program (NCSRP). Prior to his work in the not-for-profit world, Anderson was a part of the university system, and previous to that worked for a large private company.

"There have been a number of successes the program has achieved for the stakeholders who farm in the 13 states that make up the NCSRP.