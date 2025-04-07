The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is Accepting Applications for their 2025 Memorial Scholarship Award

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has announced that they are accepting applications for their annual EB Miller Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is offered to Ohio high school graduates pursuing an education at an approved university, college, junior college, or technical university offering a forest resource curriculum.

The initial gift to the Scholarship Fund was made in memory of E.B. Miller, a third generation sawmill man and untiring promoter of Ohio’s forestry industry. In memorializing Mr. Miller with their gift to the OFAF Scholarship Fund, the founders believe that the forest industry must continually strive to attract the most talented people to our industry.

“The future will always require highly qualified professionals to address the industry’s challenges. For these reasons, the OFA Scholarship Fund was established to offer monetary assistance toward forest resource education to exceptional individuals,” said Jenna Reese, Ohio Forestry Association Foundation Executive Director.

The Deadline to apply is April 15, 2025.