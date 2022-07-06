The online only advantage

By Matt Reese

Online only auctions can offer some advantages.

Jeff Lentz

“The online auction has really exploded and online only has also really exploded. Nothing against a live auction, but if you’re a farmer and you’re going to have a liquidation sale, a live auction does come with a cost. You’re going to need to be prepared to have 300 to 500 people on your farm and 200 to 300 pickup trucks parking in your field. On a great day, with beautiful weather, it’s great. On a bad day, it can be stressful,” said Jeff Lentz, owner of Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions, LLC. “And sellers do not have to haul their equipment to an equipment yard. It saves them time. For a buyer, it’s the same thing with time-savings. They don’t have to stand at an auction all day long. They don’t have to travel three states away. A lot of the buyers are in their tractor or in their combine bidding on equipment while they’re working, so I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”… Continue reading