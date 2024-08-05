The power of a smile

By Matt Reese

It is fair season and, all around the state people are working hard, shaping their character and making memories. Sometimes winning, sometimes losing, there are often tears of joy or frustration, but no matter what, hopefully they are finding reasons for some smiling, too.

In the work of Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net, we are fortunate to see quite a few smiles, which make it very enjoyable. Others at the fair enjoy those smiles as well.

Midway through the Ohio State Fair, Angela Krile, chair of the Ohio Expositions Commission, posted on social media a photo I took of 11-year-old Alec Genter from Fulton County. Along with the photo, Krile posted this:

“This photo…is my favorite so far of this year’s state fair. This kiddo — Alec Genter of Fulton County — was SOOOOOOO thrilled to win Grand Champion Meat Chickens, jumping up and down and hugging me (we do not even know each other)!… Continue reading