The power of soil biology

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

It has been said the more we learn the less we know. That seems true when it comes to our soil biology. Danielle Kusner is a certified crop advisor and Terrain Advocate for Deep Soil LLC.

“Transitioning from what we traditionally study in soil chemistry and the elements, to soil biology is a higher level of understanding of soil systems,” Kusner said. “We are at a revolutionary time in agriculture. Understanding soil microbes and biology will change what we do on our farms.”

Kusner said studying the soil food web helps farmers realize that the more they learn about the soil, the less they find that they know.

“The soil food web is comprised of multiple levels,” Kusner said.

The first level is made up of photosynthesizers. It contains the plants shoots and roots. The second level is made up of decomposing mutualists, such as pathogens, parasites, and root feeders (bacteria, fungi, and nematodes).… Continue reading